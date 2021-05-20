Southold Drama Club presents socially distant ‘Spamalot’

A “socially distant concert-ish version” of the Monty Python musical “Spamalot” will be presented Thursday and Friday, May 20 and 21, by the Southold Junior-Senior High School Drama Club.

A real-time livestream will be offered to the public at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at southold.booktix.com.

The production is directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood, with musical direction by Kelli Baumann and choreography by Anita Boyer.

Call 631-765-5400 for more information.