Elaine Henry

Greenport resident Elaine Henry died April 29, 2021, at her home. She was 85.

Born Dec. 24, 1935, in Queens, she was the daughter of Charles and Florence (Psensky) Kalin. She married Joseph Henry in Flushing on Nov. 24, 1957. She lived in Greenport for 23 years.

Family said she enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and traveling.

Predeceased by her husband in July 2019, she is survived by her children, Elizabeth Gordon of Sullivan, Maine, Joseph Henry of Greenport and Linda Denny of Middle Island; her sister, Joan Bellone of Windsor, Conn.; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors May 2 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass took place May 3 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Burial followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to pancreatic cancer research.