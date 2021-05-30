Eugene B. Perino

Eugene B. Perino of Aquebogue, N.Y., formerly of East Islip, N.Y., East Marion, N.Y., and Bonita Springs, Fla., died on May 27, 2021, in his 86th year.

He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara (Lomnicki) Perino; devoted father to Susan Forte (Edward), Thomas E. (Carin) and John F. (Patricia); loving brother of Joseph and Richard; dear cousin of George Hubert; and adored grandfather of Deana, Garrett, Kaitlin, Samantha, Travis, Harrison, Brianna and Nicholas.

Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. A memorial Mass will take place at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with burial immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eugene’s name to East End Hospice, www.wwh.org.

This is a paid notice.