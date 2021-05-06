Francis H. “Frankie” Milowski, son of Frank J. and Rosemarie H. Milowski of Mattituck, passed peacefully away May 5, 2021, at the United Helpers Home in Morristown, N.Y., where he had been in residence since 1994.

Despite being profoundly mentally challenged from birth, Frankie was able to enjoy a full life under the loving care and guidance of his caregivers. Frankie enjoyed going on rides in his paddleboat, fishing trips and rides around town as well as trips to visit with his family on the North Fork.

Frankie would have turned 64 on July 12. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Leon Milowski Sr. and Martha Milowski, as well as his father, Frank J. Milowski. He is survived by his mother, Rosemarie H. Milowski; brothers, James (Nancy), Timothy, Christopher (Tracey) and Glenn; his Aunt Grace Lanahan; Uncle John Milowski (Sue); Aunt Martha Janowicz; many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as his loving, caregiving family at United Helpers.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Fox & Murray Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, N.Y. A private memorial service for family and friends will be held in Mattituck at a later date.

This is a paid notice.