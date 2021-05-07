Greenporter made a difference through public service, Mattituck senior center set to reopen

Craig Richter leads a Memorial Day Parade through Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 7.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenporter made a difference through public service, charity and more

Southold Town’s senior center gets set to reopen

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ethics board finds no violation for town planner working as consultant on Riverside project

East End Arts’ Street Painting Festival scheduled for September

IDA grants approval as former Blue Duck Cafe to become Antigua Cafe

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate the Cherry Blossom Festival with these flower-inspired cocktails

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 8

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 44.