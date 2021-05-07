Greenporter made a difference through public service, Mattituck senior center set to reopen
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 7.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenporter made a difference through public service, charity and more
Southold Town’s senior center gets set to reopen
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ethics board finds no violation for town planner working as consultant on Riverside project
East End Arts’ Street Painting Festival scheduled for September
IDA grants approval as former Blue Duck Cafe to become Antigua Cafe
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate the Cherry Blossom Festival with these flower-inspired cocktails
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 8
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 44.