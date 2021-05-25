Longtime Mattituck resident Helen Gloria Berdinka died May 22, 2021, at the age of 83.

She was born in Floral Park, N.Y., on March 20, 1938, to Johanna (Holz) and Charles Drain, graduated from Smithtown High School and completed some college. She married John Joseph Berdinka in Smithtown in 1978.

Family members said she enjoyed gardening, drawing and volunteering.

Ms. Berdinka is survived by her husband; her daughters Sandra King-Moeck (Stephen), Sarah Popkin (Eric) and Donna King; and grandchildren Matthew Popkin, Kayla Popkin and Steven Moeck. Also surviving are extended family members, sons Michael and Mark Berdinka and daughter Terry Berdinka and grandchildren Holly, Elissa, Christa, Laura, Christopher and Danny.

Visiting hours will take place Tuesday, May 25, from 3 to 6 p.m., with services at 4 p.m., at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

