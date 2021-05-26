Long Island Science Center plans rooftop planetarium, New owners give B&B a makeover

A planetarium at Suffolk County Community College. The Long Island Science Center plans to bring a planetarium to its new downtown Riverhead location. (Credit: SCCC)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Long Island Science Center plans rooftop planetarium that could seat up to 100 people

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: This low-key farm stand will charm the kids (and you)

New owners of the Harvest Inn, a chef and a lawyer, give the B&B a makeover

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61, with evening thunder showers in the forecast.