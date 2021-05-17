Lura Lou Bandow

Greenport resident Lura Lou Bandow died May 9, 2021. She was 66.

Lura Lou was born June 29, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, to Theodore and Nancy (Moore) Thiess.

She graduated from high school in 1972 in Temperance, Mich. She later graduated from certified nursing assistant training school. She married Michael Bandow on Feb. 14, 2001.

Lura Lou worked as a CNA at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport for 20 years, retiring in 2020.

She enjoyed gardening and Dances in the Park, and she loved music and people. At one time, she made and sold her own willow furniture.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Sara I. Savarese (Vincent) and Angela R. Post (Damien); her son, Kevin Wrobles (Michele); her granddaughters, Kaylyn Lee Denton, Harper Lura Savarese and Scarlet Sophia Savarese; two grandsons, Thomas and Jonathan Wrobles; and her siblings, David, Norma, Joseph, Steven and Barbara.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.