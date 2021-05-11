Marilyn E. Perrine

Marilyn E. Perrine, 92, of Greenport, N.Y., formerly of Hillsdale, N.J., passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Russell K. Perrine Jr., in 1983. She is survived by her children, Carol Stewart (John) and Richard Perrine (Wendy); grandchildren Hilary Angelucci, Randy Perrine, Elizabeth Stewart and Kristine Stewart; and six great-grandchildren.

She was also employed by the Hillsdale Board of Health and worked as the school nurse at St. John’s Academy in Hillsdale for many years. Marilyn was a fixture at Hillsdale United Methodist Church as a longtime parishioner and trustee and was an active member of North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, N.Y., when she relocated to Greenport.

She was a vibrant and independent woman who valued her faith and service to her community. She was an avid knitter and loved her grandchildren dearly.

The family will receive guests Thursday, May 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, N.J. A celebration of Marilyn’s life and faith will be held at the funeral home Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m., with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J., to follow.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn’s name to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate.

