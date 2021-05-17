Mark Alvan Terry

Mark Alvan Terry, 61, of Winston Salem, N.C., formerly of New Suffolk, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Mark was born in Greenport, N.Y., to Carol and Alvan Terry. He graduated from Southold High School in 1978. He began his winemaking career in 1985 at Hargrave Vineyard, the first and oldest winery on Long Island, N.Y. Mark continued as the winemaker when Hargrave Vineyard sold to Castello di Borghese in 1999.

In 2004, he brought his expertise to Lewisville, N.C., when he became the master winemaker/general manager at Westbend Vineyards. The closing of Westbend in 2014 opened a new door for Mark to own a new wine- and beer-related operation, Corks, Caps & Taps. Mark never met a stranger and loved working the bar, whether that meant telling jokes, playing a few magic tricks, sharing all his beer and wine knowledge, and just having a great time.

He always had a passion for traveling, but being a business owner restricted him from doing so. He sold Corks, Caps & Taps in December 2017 to start working at Lowes Foods’ Beer Den part-time to continue to see his following customers. He began to travel the country in his motor home and enjoy the great outdoors. He loved NASCAR, fishing, camping, concerts and drinking craft beers and fine wines.

Mark recently began a new adventure consulting with a new vineyard in Lexington, N.C., which, ironically, is where he passed away as he was tying the new vines. He will always be remembered for his massive hands, huge smile and giant bear hugs, and his laughter.

Mark is survived by his mother, Carol Terry; his siblings, Kevin Terry (Mary) and Jackie Bruckheimer (Dave); his children, Tracy Martinez (Pedro) and Nikki Terry (Tom), and his grandchildren, Savannah, Cheyenne, Evelyn and Nathan; stepchildren, Daniel Olsen (Tammy), Janet Avery (Chris), Laurie Simonds (Todd) and Elaine Olsen; and step-grandchildren, Dylan, Christopher, Nicholas, Erin, Tienna, Kyle, Maria, Matthew, Benjamin, Kolby, Essie and Stacey (David); his best friend and mother of his children, Bonnie Terry; his beloved companion, Lillian Kroustalis; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvan Terry, and stepson Frank Olsen.

He was always the light of the party, so in keeping his wishes we will skip the funeral and throw a BIG celebration of life party at a later date, when he wants everyone to have a great time.

In lieu of flowers, you may honor Mark’s memory by making a donation in his name to Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation.

This is a paid notice.