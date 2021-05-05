Neighbors say museum proposal would contribute light pollution, plans discussed for mixed-use building in Greenport
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Neighbors: Southold Indian Museum proposal would contribute light pollution
First floor of mixed-use building in Greenport could be private yacht club or art studio, developer says
Cannabis company purchasing Riverhead greenhouse site for $42.5M
Girls Lacrosse: Opener brings atypical result for Mattituck
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Island Water Park seeks seeks tax incentives from Riverhead IDA
Two-day drag racing event at EPCAL approved
Southampton PD investigating Riverside robbery
NORTHFORKER
Windamere restaurant brings in new chef to up culinary game
WEATHER
Expect rain showers today with a high temperature of about 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.