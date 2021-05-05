Neighbors say museum proposal would contribute light pollution, plans discussed for mixed-use building in Greenport

The Southold Indian Museum is located across Main Bayview Road from Custer Institute and Observatory. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 5.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Neighbors: Southold Indian Museum proposal would contribute light pollution

First floor of mixed-use building in Greenport could be private yacht club or art studio, developer says

Cannabis company purchasing Riverhead greenhouse site for $42.5M

Girls Lacrosse: Opener brings atypical result for Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Island Water Park seeks seeks tax incentives from Riverhead IDA

Two-day drag racing event at EPCAL approved

Southampton PD investigating Riverside robbery

NORTHFORKER

Windamere restaurant brings in new chef to up culinary game

The List: The Tops in Tacos

WEATHER

Expect rain showers today with a high temperature of about 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.