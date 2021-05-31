Photos: Big crowd turns out in Southold for return of annual Memorial Day parade

The annual Southold Town Memorial Day parade returned Monday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

A big crowd lined Main Road in Southold for the annual Southold Town Memorial Day parade Monday.

The annual parade, which rotates its location every year, returned after the pandemic forced it be canceled a year ago. The parade is co-hosted by Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803.

Fire departments from across the East End participated in the parade, passing by a crowd of with residents waving American flags to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

See photos from the parade below.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson