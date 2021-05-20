Police questioned in ongoing probe, residents say tankers using hydrants are skirting rules

A distant photo of the retirement party, published with permission from a local resident who drove past the event.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 20.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Officers, dispatchers questioned in ongoing probe into Southold Town police response to retirement party

Residents report tankers using Southold fire hydrants despite Suffolk County Water Authority ban

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Riverhead Town Square will positively transform our downtown,’ supervisor says as town finalizes deal

Baseball: SWR freshman’s first start is a no-hitter

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Let northforker plan your Memorial Day Weekend

Claudio’s flagship restaurant to reopen for first time since 2019

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.