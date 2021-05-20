Police questioned in ongoing probe, residents say tankers using hydrants are skirting rules
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 20.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Officers, dispatchers questioned in ongoing probe into Southold Town police response to retirement party
Residents report tankers using Southold fire hydrants despite Suffolk County Water Authority ban
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Riverhead Town Square will positively transform our downtown,’ supervisor says as town finalizes deal
Baseball: SWR freshman’s first start is a no-hitter
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Let northforker plan your Memorial Day Weekend
Claudio’s flagship restaurant to reopen for first time since 2019
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.