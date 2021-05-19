School budgets approved in all five districts, Strawberry Festival set to return

A sign outside Douglas Cooper’s farm in Mattituck Tuesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 19.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Budgets approved in all five local districts; Greenport votes in new BOE members

Walking to a Southold Town beach this summer? Bring ID

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead budget passes by wide margin as Connelly, Palmer win BOE seats

Riverhead Town unveils new bicycle sharing program

NORTHFORKER

Strawberry Festival to return next month with an extra day of fun

Brighten up your summer with these flower trucks sprouting up on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.