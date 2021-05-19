School budgets approved in all five districts, Strawberry Festival set to return
Budgets approved in all five local districts; Greenport votes in new BOE members
Walking to a Southold Town beach this summer? Bring ID
Riverhead budget passes by wide margin as Connelly, Palmer win BOE seats
Riverhead Town unveils new bicycle sharing program
Strawberry Festival to return next month with an extra day of fun
Brighten up your summer with these flower trucks sprouting up on the North Fork
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.