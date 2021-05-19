Budgets approved in all five local districts; Greenport votes in new BOE members

A sign outside Douglas Cooper’s farm in Mattituck Tuesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Suspense was lacking Tuesday in a series of school budget votes that saw all five local districts’ proposals approved by a wide margin and incumbents re-elected in most races.

Only Greenport, where a pair of challengers were elected to the Board of Education, and Mattituck-Cutchogue, where a newcomer will fill a vacant seat, offered any bit of tension.

In total, 78% of voting North Fork residents expressed support for their district’s spending plan.

Here’s a breakdown of the results in each district:

Mattituck-Cutchogue

Mattituck-Cutchogue School District voters approved a proposed $42.2 million dollar spending plan by a wide margin Tuesday night.

In total 715 residents supported the budget and 200 voted in opposition, district officials said. The plan carries a tax levy increase of 1.4%.

Officials said the budget maintains academics and also includes social-emotional and extracurricular programs. It also includes infrastructure updates including new furniture, an elementary school walking trail, camera upgrades and a new multipurpose room at the high school and an expanded STEAM program, new AP computer science and AP Capstone Seminar courses at the high school and additional electives in the arts, health and wellness.

Incumbent school board members Jeffrey Connolly (611 votes) and Douglas Cooper (588) were re-elected to new three-year terms along with running mate Karen Letteriello (609). Challengers Denise Taormina (349 votes), Aleksandra Kardwell (189) and Edward Marlatt (179) all came up short in their bids for the board.

Greenport

Robin Walden, left, and Kelly Harris are poised to become the newest members of the Greenport Board of Education.

The Greenport School District’s proposed $20.4 million budget was approved by a wide margin Tuesday.

In total, 369 district residents voted in favor of the spending plan, which carries a 2.03% increase in the tax levy and does not pierce the state tax cap, with 115 voting in opposition.

School board candidates Kelly Harris (270 votes) and Robin Walden (219) were elected to the Board of Education, district officials said. The two newcomers will serve three-year terms, replacing Babette Cornine, who received 200 votes and Dan Creedon, who did not seek a new term. Another candidate, Ramona Miranda, lost to Ms. Walden by just two votes with 217.

The new board members will be sworn into their posts in July.

The library budget was also approved.

Southold

The Southold School District’s $31.6 million budget proposal was approved 333-78 Tuesday.

The plan features a 1.92% spending increase over last year’s plan, with a tax levy hike of 1.83%.

It maintains all current programs and staffing levels, officials said, and uses $788,000 in reserves to offset a larger tax increase. The estimated tax rate will be $91.36 per $100 assessed valuation.

Longtime incumbent school board members John Crean and Paulette Ofrias were re-elected to new three-year terms, running unopposed.

Oysterponds

In Oysterponds, voters approved a $5.7 million budget 131-9. The plan reflects a tax levy reduction of approximately 1.09%

Incumbent school board members Philip Mastrangelo and Erin Johnson ran unopposed and were re-elected to new three-year terms.

New Suffolk

In New Suffolk, voters approved a $1.09 million budget 37-2, administrators said.

Incumbent school board member Lauren Grant ran unopposed and was re-elected to a new three-year term.