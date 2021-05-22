Southold Town Board approves vehicle weight limit for Peconic Bay Boulevard

A similar weight limit is already in place on the Riverhead portion of the road. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

On most days any passerby can see that Peconic Bay Boulevard has a traffic control problem.

In the busy summer and fall seasons the road tends to back up, as motorists use it to avoid congested main roads. From Laurel to Mattituck, a steady row of signs posted by residents reminds drivers of the road’s 30 mph speed limit.

And once you cross into Riverhead Town, a vehicle weight limit goes into effect to mitigate commercial traffic. Soon, Southold Town will feature a similar law.

Town Board members voted 4-0 Tuesday night — with Supervisor Scott Russell and Councilman Jim Dinizio absent — to approve a four-ton weight limit for the entire length of the road, from the Riverhead Town line to Bay Avenue. Previously the limit applied to a bridge in Laurel and a separate 8 ton limit is in effect on the Riverhead Town side. Local deliveries will be excluded from the law.

“I think it’s something that we need to do,” said Councilman Bob Ghosio. “It’s supported very much by the folks who live on Peconic Bay Boulevard.”

Councilwoman Sarah Nappa called the measure “one step in the right direction,” adding, “Hopefully we can come up with some other solutions as well.”

The vote followed a virtual public hearing that featured no comment from the public.