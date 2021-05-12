Southold Town Memorial Day Parade to return; Maritime Festival could be next

The official Southold Town Memorial Day was held in Southold village, proceeding from Boisseau Avenue and Main Road to Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803 at Tuckers Lane. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

As reopening continues statewide, popular community events are being penciled back onto the summer calendar.

The Southold Town Memorial Day parade hosted by American Legion Post 803 is scheduled for Monday, May 31 in Southold. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Boisseau Avenue and Route 25 and proceed west on Route 25 ending at the American Legion Post.

Boy Scout Troop 6 will serve free hot dogs and soda at the legion to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

All previous participants in the Memorial Day parade are encouraged to line up at the same locations as they have in the past.

The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Greenport Village mayor George Hubbard Jr. said Tuesday that he’s hopeful the popular Dances in the Park concert series will return after being canceled in 2020, though no official approval has been granted yet.

“We’re working on what we can do with the protocols in place and see if we can do it safely to meet the guidelines,” the mayor said.

In recent work session reports, the village clerk has included a category entitled “placeholder resolutions” for pending public assembly permits which could be approved as the state issues additional guidance on things like street fairs and carnivals.

Greenport fire chief Wayde Manwaring said Tuesday that the department is also planning to host its annual carnival for the Fourth of July.

“We’re looking into that, but would like to have it,” he said, noting that the department is exploring whether carnivals are included in the state’s reopening guidance for amusement parks and entertainment venues.

The popular Maritime Festival is also slated to return and is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, according to the most recent village clerk’s report.

East End Seaport Museum board member Linda Kessler said Tuesday that she’s feeling optimistic.

“Our permit application is in,” she said. “With the state loosening up, we’re hopeful that gatherings will be able to happen.”

Meanwhile, the seaport museum is gearing up to reopen for Memorial Day weekend with several new exhibits, including one on oysters and a historical exhibit on the Regina Maris, Ms. Kessler said.

For the most up-to-date information on the festival and museum hours, visit eastendseaport.org.