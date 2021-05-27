Students could receive full ride to college in latest vaccine incentive, Civics call for house size limit
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 27.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In newest vaccine incentive, students could receive a full ride to college
Local civics sound alarm on ‘huge’ houses, ask town to reduce what’s allowed
One year later, Greenport community remembers George Floyd
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Faced with unique challenges to perform on stage, Riverhead Blue Masques turn to film
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Our June issue is here and it’s jam-packed with ways to explore the North Fork and beyond
North Fork Seafood opens market below Anker restaurant in Greenport
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55, with evening thunder showers in the forecast.