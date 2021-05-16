Voters to weigh in on school budgets Tuesday

Voters across the North Fork will be asked to vote on the 2021-22 school budgets and more this Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. in Greenport and Oysterponds and 3 to 9 p.m. in Mattituck and Southold.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Board of Education has proposed a $42.2 million dollar spending plan that carries a tax levy increase of 1.4%.

Officials said the budget maintains academics and also includes social-emotional and extracurricular programs. It also includes infrastructure updates including new furniture, an elementary school walking trail, camera upgrades and a new multipurpose room at the high school and an expanded STEAM program, new AP computer science and AP Capstone Seminar courses at the high school and additional electives in the arts, health and wellness.

SOUTHOLD

Southold’s $31.6 million budget represents a 1.92% increase over last year’s $28.4 million proposal. Under the plan, the tax levy would rise by 1.83%, within the tax cap imposed by the state.

It maintains all current programs and staffing levels, officials said, and uses $788,000 in reserves to offset a larger tax increase.

The estimated tax rate will be $91.36 per $100 assessed valuation.

GREENPORT

In Greenport, the proposed $20.4 million budget maintains current programs and services and carries a 2.03% increase in the tax levy that does not pierce the state tax cap.

In a newsletter to the community, Superintendent Marlon Small wrote that although pandemic-related costs have strained the budget the district is committed to continue funding academic and extracurricular programs.

“Our goal is to provide our students with opportunities that support their academic, artistic and athletic interests while meeting their social and emotional needs,” Mr. Small wrote.

OYSTERPONDS

Oysterponds has adopted a proposed $5.7 million budget that includes a tax levy reduction of approximately 1.09%.

A home assessed at $6,000, for example, would see a projected tax decrease of $23.58.