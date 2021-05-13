Wells land preserved as farmland, students raise funds for friend’s foundation
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 13.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck students with clothing line raise funds for friend’s foundation
More than 11 acres of Wells Farm in Aquebogue preserved as farmland
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Former Riverhead HS principal is a no-show after firing attorneys and failing to contact court for a year
With lemonade stand, students hope to honor beloved teacher
NORTHFORKER
Peconic Bay Vineyards reopens after 8 years
Podcast: We’re excited to get to these newly reopened spots and you will be too
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.