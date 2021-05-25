Southold resident Wilma L. Meehan, formerly of Sea Cliff, N.Y., died May 22, 2021, at her home. She was 88.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Rood R.C. Cemetery in Westbury, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital or St. Patrick’s R.C. Church.