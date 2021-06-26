A guide to this year’s Independence Day events on the North Fork

Fireworks will once again be on display in Orient next month. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Fourth of July celebrations on the North Fork are back.

Last year, to make up for the postponement of the 28th annual New Suffolk parade due to COVID-19, community members organized a boat parade with more than 50 participants. A second procession is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 4, but organizers said this year participants should “keep it nautical,” with no “political or unrelated agendas.”

Some events, however, have not come back for 2021. Shelter Island’s annual fireworks display was canceled for a second year in a row, due to concerns about safety and funding.

Here’s a few other Independence Day events you might want to put on your calendar:

PARADES AND CELEBRATIONS

• New Suffolk is hosting its second Fourth of July boat parade on Sunday, July 4 at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the red nun west of Robins Island no later than 10:45 a.m. Anyone interested in participating can register by emailing [email protected] with the names of their vessel, captain and crew. Observers may watch from the beach or Steamboat Wharf.

• Southold Village Merchants will host their 23rd annual Fourth of July parade at noon on July 4. The parade will run along Main Street from Boisseau Avenue to Tucker’s Lane. They’ve invited children to ride on floats or decorate their bikes and join the parade. Anyone interested in more information can call 631-765-4100.

• The Greater Jamesport Civic Association is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration at George Young Community Center’s War Memorial with a color guard, guest speakers, patriotic music and an invocation.

• Harbes Family Farm is hosting a Fourth of July weekend from July 3-5. There will be free live music from 1 to 5 p.m. each day, with singer-guitarist Matt Taylor on Saturday, singer-songwriter Bryan Gallo on Sunday and singer-songwriter Glenn Jochum on Monday.

• Oysterponds Historical Society is hosting Heritage Day on Sunday, July 4 at noon., with readings of the Declaration of Independence and the singing of God Bless America, among other things.

• Tanger Outlets will offer giveaways and mini golf at a Fourth of July block party on Saturday, July 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

FIREWORKS

• The Greenport Fire Department is hosting its 49th annual carnival from June 30 to July 4 at the Polo Grounds on Moore’s Lane. The carnival will operate from 6-11 p.m. each day and there will be fireworks displays on Friday, July 2, with a rain date set for July 3, and on July 4 at 10 p.m.

• Orient will host a fireworks display on July 3 at 9:15 p.m., with a rain date of Aug. 7.

• The Riverhead Business Improvement District is bringing back Alive on 25 in downtown Riverhead, with live music, street vendors and other family-friendly activities. The free festival will take place along Main Street, from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue on July 1, July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. On July 1, the festival plans to kick off a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Visiters are not allowed to bring their own food or beverages, which are sold at the event. Families may bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit in Grangebel Park on the grounds of East End Arts. Main Street will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night of the festival.

• Riverhead Raceway, at 1797 Old Country Road in Riverhead, plans to host a night of “family fun” on July 3, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.