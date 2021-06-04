Obituaries

Andrew Moreno

By The Suffolk Times

Southold resident Andrew Moreno died June 3, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 41.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Clair S. Bartholomew and Son Funeral Home in Bellmore, 302 S. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY 11710; and Thursday, June 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place Friday, June 11, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with time to be determined. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

