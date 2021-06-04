Southold resident Andrew Moreno died June 3, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 41.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Clair S. Bartholomew and Son Funeral Home in Bellmore, 302 S. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY 11710; and Thursday, June 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place Friday, June 11, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with time to be determined. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.