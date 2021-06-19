Blotter: Cutchogue man scammed out of nearly $47K

A Cutchogue man reported to police June 9 that he was scammed. After receiving a Facebook notification that his bank account was experiencing problems, the man said he contacted two separate individuals who instructed him to combine all his money into his checking account. The man said he then transferred $46,889 to an account in Peru, along with $4,500 worth of gift cards. An investigation is continuing.

• Police responded June 11 to Selah Lane in Mattituck after a homeowner reported hunters were too close to his property. Police interviewed a Lake Grove man who had proper DEC and town nuisance permits and said he was not hunting too close to a residence.

• Mattituck High School security alerted police June 11 that a black limo had been parked in the east parking lot for a week. Its owner was notified to move the vehicle.

• A homeowner on Oregon Road in Cutchogue reported to police June 8 that his neighbor had put numerous items in a roll-off container in the back of the homeowner’s yard. The man said he confronted the neighbor, who offered to pay the dumping fees. The homeowner told police he wants the debris removed and the neighbor to stay off his property. Police told the neighbor to remove the debris from the container, which he did.

• On June 12 police responded to a home on Sound Avenue in Mattituck after a neighbor reported brush was being burned on the site. The homeowner was advised by police that brush cannot be burned without a town permit.

• Police and Southold Fire Department personnel responded June 10 to a dumpster fire on Old Shipyard Lane in Southold, which was extinguished. The cause of the fire was determined to be a cigarette that was thrown into the dumpster.

• On June 13 police responded to a disturbance on Front Street in Greenport when a caller said he was working on a house and a man kept bothering him. Police interviewed the man, who was highly intoxicated, the report states, and told him to leave the area.

• Police responded Saturday to a location on Route 25 in Southold after reports of a woman acting irrationally. The woman, age 47, was wearing a jersey that said Satan on the back and was walking back and forth on the sidewalk talking to herself. She and a 46-year-old male companion told police she was walking on the sidewalk looking for a Smurf pin that fell off her bicycle. Both were said to be undomiciled and told police they would move to a different location.

• Police responded June 10 to an address on Village Lane in Orient. The caller said he went to the address to water the plants and that a man in low-cut shorts was there making gestures with a hose. According to a report, the caller said that man and another person were “hiding behind the bushes in the dark which made him and his staff uncomfortable … This is an ongoing issue between the two parties.”

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.