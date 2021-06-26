Blotter: Laurel man reports theft of frequent flyer miles

A Laurel man told police on June 15 that his wife’s email account had been hacked and that a filter had been added to redirect all notifications from Delta Airlines to another email address. The man’s wife logged into her Delta account and saw that 50,000 frequent flyer miles had been traded for a electronic gift card in the amount of $500. Delta canceled the gift card and reinstated the frequent flyer miles.

• On Sunday police investigated the theft of two air conditioners from a house on Bridge Street in Greenport. The homeowner requested extra police patrols in the area and the investigation is continuing.

• Police responded to Claudio’s in Greenport Sunday after an anonymous caller complained of loud music coming from the site. Staff told police the volume would be turned down. Reports show police responded to a number of loud music complaints at residences in Mattituck as well.

• On June 14 and June 19 police investigated reports of illegal fireworks being displayed, one incident on Nassau Point Road in Cutchogue and the second on Harbor Lane in Cutchogue. When officers arrived at both locations no fireworks were seen.

• Police responded to a dispute Friday night in Peconic that involved a trash can. A police report said a man brought a full garbage can into a residence and a verbal dispute ensued with another person. Police advised one person to empty a full can outside before bringing it inside the residence. The report notes the two parties are involved in a dispute and one of them is trying to have the other evicted from the residence.

• A Southold resident on June 14 told police that an unknown person used the resident’s maiden name to open a Wells Fargo bank account. The complainant did not suffer any financial losses but was advised to closely monitor her account.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.