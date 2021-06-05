Blotter: Pair of DWI arrests in town; woman forced to leave store over mask rule

Southold Town police arrested a 41-year-old East Marion man for driving while intoxicated following a single-car crash in Cutchogue last Thursday.

According to police, Jevemai Hernandez Luna was driving on Skunk Lane and struck a telephone pole shortly after 4 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but police found Mr. Luna was intoxicated at the scene.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, circumventing an interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

• Freddie Ramirez, 32, of Mattituck, was arrested and charged with DWI after he was stopped for failing to maintain his lane along Route 25 in Southold Sunday around 4 p.m.

Police also charged Mr. Ramirez with false personation and second-degree forgery after he reportedly gave police a false name.

• Police were called to the Opportunity Shop in Greenport Saturday after a 46-year-old Port Washington woman refused to wear a mask inside of the store.

She left the area once police arrived, reports said.

• Police were called to a beach at the end of Lighthouse Road in Southold Friday after a neighbor reported numerous cars in the area doing burnouts and playing loud music.

Police arrived shortly after midnight as youths were fleeing the area, extinguished a bonfire and cleaned up litter left behind, according to a report.

• A 31-year-old San Marcos, Texas, man was interviewed by Southold police after police received a notification of an adult male “acting erratically” near Orient State Park last Tuesday afternoon.

The man told police he was acting odd as part of training for an acting class and agreed to stop for the day.

• A 62-year-old Greenport woman was asked to leave a Greenport Village bar after pouring several drinks on a fellow patron Saturday around 11 p.m. No charges were filed as a result of the incident, according to a police report.

• Mattituck Fire Department responded to a brush fire along Pike Street in Mattituck last Thursday afternoon. Responders were able to extinguish smoldering mulch in a flower bed, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.