Boat explodes at dock in Greenport, injuring two

The damaged boat on its side shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday following an explosion that resulted in the boat sinking. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Two people were injured when a boat exploded Tuesday afternoon at a fueling dock at Safe Harbor’s Greenport Marina.

A Suffolk police medevac landed near Greenport High School to transport at least one victim with burn injuries.

The boat quickly sunk after the explosion, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m., and left fuel in the water. The Douglass Marine Vessel Recovery Unit was on scene to assist in the recovery. The boat was on its side at the dock shortly after 5 p.m., surrounded by a floating boom to contain the fuel.

Officials at the scene declined to comment on the accident, which occurred near the Porto Bello restaurant.

Douglass Marine at the scene. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The recovery crews were attempting to contain the leaking fuel. (Credit: Steve Wick)

This post will be updated as more information is released.