Boat explosion injures two in Greenport, Hefty price tag for new Justice Court and Town Hall

The recovery crews were attempting to contain the leaking fuel. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 16.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Violent’ boat explosion in Greenport injures two

Engineer: Justice Court, new Town Hall could cost Southold $37M

Baseball: Mattituck sophomore delivers clutch hit for extra-inning playoff win

‘Momentous day’ as most COVID restrictions lifted due to state reaching vaccination milestone

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State Comptroller’s audit says Riverhead Town ‘adequately assessed’ pandemic

Cops: K-9 helps track down suspect who had stolen car

NORTHFORKER

Free summer concerts are back on the North Fork

The night sky is one of the North Fork’s most beautiful – and endangered – natural resources

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.