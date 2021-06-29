Donald Edwin Schilley, a lifelong resident of Cutchogue, passed away peacefully at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach on June 24, 2021.

Don was born Dec. 29, 1970, on the Marine base in Twentynine Palms, Calif., to Donald and Barbara Schilley.

He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara. He is survived by his father, Donald Edward Schilley; his wife, Trinity Fleischman; his Aunt Liz, Uncle Paul and Aunt Dale, Aunt Mary and Uncle Terry, Aunt Jeannie and Uncle Frank; cousins; sister-in-law Amber; brother in-law Nick; and his two nephews, Niko and Dean, who were his true loves. Don is also survived by an incredible number of lifelong and loyal friends.

When he was young Don enjoyed attending the Outward Bound program with his father. Later he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and hanging out in the barn working on projects with his father. He appreciated being able to work as a carpenter locally. He also enjoyed going upstate with all of his friends, where he met his wife, Trinity. Uncle Donnie always looked forward to and enjoyed his time with his two nephews, Niko and Dean, who love him dearly. He appreciated living on Long Island and enjoying the salt life.

He was a kind, genuine, generous, sensitive and fun-loving person who will be missed by all who knew him, loved him and crossed paths with him.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

