Greenport resident Edward T. Sieban died June 17, 2021, at age 82.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a firematic service at 6:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation (nyffburncenter.com/Donate.aspx) or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html).