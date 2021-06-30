‘Hamilton’ star named North Fork TV Festival’s Ambassador to the Arts

Broadway star Christopher Jackson played George Washington in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton.” (Courtesy photo)

Broadway star Christopher Jackson has been named the North Fork TV Festival’s Ambassador to the Arts ahead of the 2021 festival.

Perhaps best known for his role as George Washington in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton,” the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter has appeared in numerous other plays, films and television shows, including the Broadway production of “In the Heights.”

“A leading man in TV, theatre and music, Christopher truly embodies and advocates for social inclusion and the arts, which makes him the perfect recipient for the Ambassador to the Arts award,” said North Fork TV Festival founder Noah Doyle in a press release.

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. called Mr. Jackson “a strong and vital advocate for KultureCity,” a nonprofit dedicated to educating organizations and communities about how to engage with those who have sensory needs.

Mr. Hubbard plans to present Mr. Jackson with a letter of commendation for his work in the arts and for encouraging “young people to excel in the arts within the North Fork community.”

North Fork TV Festival will host a formal dinner ceremony to recognize Mr. Jackson’s achievement on Thursday, Aug. 5, in Greenport. Prospective attendees may purchase a festival pass online. Previous recipients of the award include actresses Constance Wu and Bridget Moynihan.

Mr. Jackson is currently working on his second music album and starring in the CBS courtroom drama “Bull.”