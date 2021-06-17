Joan Martin Grimes of Cutchogue died peacefully at home on June 15, 2021.

Born and raised in The Bronx, she and her husband, John, bought a home in Cutchogue in the early 1960s and permanently moved there over 30 years ago after raising their family in Woodlawn. She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Parish, having served over the years as eucharistic minister, lector, liturgy committee member and as a consolation minister. She was a member of the Marian Council Columbiettes. Joan had also volunteered for many years as an AARP tax preparer in Southold. Many will remember Joan as a tenacious competitor in her weekly bridge games.

Joan and John shared a tremendous appreciation of their Irish heritage, which they have passed on to their children and grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, John; her parents, Veronica and Edmund Martin; and her sisters Veronica Schmid and Elizabeth Polidoro. She is survived by her sister Maureen Manley and by her children, Deirdre Norcross (Robert), John, Maura and Megan Faye. Joan was loved by her grandchildren, Robert Norcross Jr., Tara Nemeth, Packie Faye and Brianna Grimes, as well as her great-grandchildren, James and Kerri Nemeth and Audrey Joan and William Norcross. Additionally, she is survived by Patrick Faye and Willie Fisher, whom Joan greatly cherished for the love, support and care they have provided throughout the years.

A wake will be held Monday, June 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Slainte, Mom!

This is a paid notice.