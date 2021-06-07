After a brief illness, John Hartland Woodhouse of Orient died peacefully at home on May 23, 2021, with his wife and family by his side. He was 94.

John was born on Oct. 22, 1926, in New York City to Vasconcellos and Marguerite (Moeller) Woodhouse. He graduated from Mepham High School in Merrick, N.Y., and from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.

During World War II, he sailed convoy duty in the North Atlantic and graduated with a special wartime diploma in 1947 as a Merchant Marine officer. He was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve and served for five years on passenger vessels, including the SS Washington.

John was self-employed as a manufacturers’ representative in the leather industry, covering the New England territory for more than 40 years.

He married Jerilyn Barr Woodhouse on Oct. 25, 1985, at the Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island, N.Y.

John was an avid sailor, great swimmer and loved playing golf. He volunteered with the restoration of the historic vessel Regina Maris and the “Tuesday Group” at Oysterponds Historical Society.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Woodhouse Benn; stepson, Scott Charles Barr; and his siblings, Daniel Woodhouse and Barbara Woodhouse Kavanagh. He is survived by his wife, Jerilyn; his son, John Woodhouse Jr. (Kathleen) of Middletown, R.I.; his stepdaughters, Jill Barr of Greenport, N.Y., and Melissa Barr Burton of Sag Harbor, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private gathering for family and friends to celebrate John’s life is being planned. His ashes are to be scattered at sea.

Memorial donations may be made to Oysterponds Historical Society or a charity of your choice.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.