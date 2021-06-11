Large fire damages boatyard buildings in Southold, Sound View looks to add new signage
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 11.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Large fire damages boatyard buildings overnight in Southold
Sound View looks to add new signage as traffic calming work continues
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
CAT officials say they’re ‘ready, willing and able’ to close deal to purchase EPCAL land
New bench, plaque and playground equipment planned for Iron Pier Beach in memory of Keri Stromski
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate Pride on the North Fork with these events happening throughout June
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 12
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s through Monday before climbing in the middle of next week.