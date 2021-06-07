Lucille Cecilia Fessel of Hampton Bays, N.Y., passed away on May 16, 2021, at her home with her husband, Bruce, by her side. At 85 years old, she had lived a long, fulfilling life with her loved ones. Lucille was ill for many years while battling cancer and other health issues, which she bravely fought. At the time of her death, her husband says she was not in any pain and was ready for the Paradise Earth. To her loved ones, she was known as Pinky, Lucy, Mom, Grandma and Old Great Grandma. She was loved by all who met or came into contact with her.

Lucille was born on Oct. 23, 1935. She was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Julia Zatto; brother Victor Zatto, also known as Skippy; granddaughters Rayna Murray, Kimberly Strobel and Leanna Strobel; and also her nephew Michael Zatto, also known as Mic-a-Mike. Lucy had a common theme with the ones she loved. Everyone that had crossed her path got a nickname.

Lucy grew up in Jamaica, Queens. She had always aspired to be in the medical profession. She trained to become a nurse at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and attended Brown’s Business School. She had a variety of jobs, but always found herself in the medical profession. Her last job was as a nurse’s aide for the Dominican Sisters in Hampton Bays.

As a nurse-in-training at a local hospital near her childhood home, she met George Strobel. George and Pinky, in their 23 years of marriage, eventually relocated to eastern Long Island in Shirley, N.Y., and then Coram, N.Y. They had nine wonderful children together. Lucy, George and then — later on — Bruce all shared in raising their children.

She met Bruce Fessel and they were married on Oct. 21, 1978. This was a union that some did not think would last, but they were all wrong. Lucy and Bruce would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in October 2021. Their marriage was a true testament to love, companionship, partnership and loyalty. Anyone who witnessed the way Bruce took care of Lucy in the past few years, months, days, hours and minutes saw that their love went above and beyond human comprehension.

Before settling in Hampton Bays, Lucy and Bruce lived in Sayville, N.Y.; Ronkonkoma, N.Y.; and East Quogue, N.Y. They shared a lot of fun memories camping with their family and friends at The Hideout in Lake Ariel, Pa. Lucy loved to travel, something which she and Bruce did a lot of until the past year, when she became too sick to travel. There was always an invitation to their children, grandchildren and friends to join them on these fun excursions.

Lucy was a voracious reader with a passion for history and archaeology. She wished she had been a pirate, which speaks volumes for her free spirit. Lucy had a lust for life and every day to her was a new adventure. Lucy also loved to watch movies, specifically “the oldies.” She also loved to garden, cook, sew, crochet, cross-stitch and paint; collect dolls, movies and mugs, among other things; and ride really fast on the back of motorcycles; as well as visit and spend time with family and friends.

Lucy was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness at the time of her death. She found joy in teaching many what the Bible teaches about her heavenly father, Jehovah, and the hope He holds out to all mankind of living forever in Paradise. She was baptized in the summer of 1959 at the Hempstead Arena. She then rededicated her life to Jehovah on Dec. 24, 1973. She leaves behind a multitude of brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly. Lucy was loved by all of them and will be missed.

Lucy leaves behind an exceptionally large family. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Fessel of Hampton Bays; nine children and their spouses/partners: Sharon (Strobel) and Eddie Murray of Parkton, N.C.; Cynthia (Strobel) and Tommy Marchessault of Mountainburg, Ariz.; Michael and Nancy (Happel) Strobel of Newark, Del.; Timmy Strobel of Eden, N.C.; Christopher and Valerie (Luckstone) Strobel of Whitehouse Station, N.J.; Lisa (Strobel) and Roy Pfleger of Flanders, N.Y.; Victoria (Strobel) and Dr. Kerry Lane of Hampton Bays; Michelle Strobel of Cutchogue, N.Y.; and Stephen and Amy (Ramatowski) Strobel of Hampton Bays. She is also survived by her 26 grandchildren and their spouses/partners: Melanie Murray of Edgemoor Gardens, Del.; Edward Murray of Islip, N.Y.; Jodi (Marchessault) and Michael Kane of Port Jervis, N.Y.; Jaimie (Marchessault) and Rob Schoene of Springhill, Fla.; Dyanna (Marchessault) and Luke Jackson of Mountainburg, Ariz.; Erica (Strobel) and Greg Limb of Newark, Del.; Jenny (Strobel) Holmes of Maine; TJ Strobel and Sara Flaharty of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Nicole Strobel of Delaware; Christopher Strobel of Pennsylvania; Caroline (Luckstone) and Nick Loften of Fort Campbell, Ky.; Katie and Lauren Strobel of Whitehouse Station, N.J.; Brandon and Nicole (Carroll) Mayer of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; Dr. Kyle and Dr. Alyssa (Flanagan) Keyser of Yaphank, N.Y.; Jessica (Keyser) and Michael Prinz of Sound Beach, N.Y.; Tyhler Keyser and Sarah Kraskewicz of Hampton Bays; Brian “Buddy” Downs of Newark, Del.; Christopher Downs of Hampton Bays; Alex Lane and Tori Laureano of Hampton Bays; Jayme Downs of Clifton Park, N.Y.; Jules Searson of Riverhead, N.Y.; Sara Searson and Michael Serrano of Clifton Park, N.Y.; Stephen Strobel Jr. of Selden, N.Y.; and Cassandra and Julia Strobel of Hampton Bays. Additionally, she is survived by her 26 great-grandchildren: Aaron Hanak; Cody Murray; Amira and Riley Spahr; EJ, Jayden and Madison Murray; Isis Monroe Hawthorne; Brielle Watts; Michael and Angelina Kane; Darius and Cassendra Noto; Kennedy and Michael Holmes; Cheyenne, Chris Jr., Andrew, Aubrey and Grace Strobel; Avery Loften; Hailey and Brandon Mayer; and Brayden Duval, Hannah and Olivia Prinz; as well as her three great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. The list is long; we apologize in advance for anyone we failed to mention.

Lucy was cremated and her final wishes were to have her family together to spread her ashes in her rose garden at her home with her pet fish, Rocky. Her final words to all of her loved ones were, “Please don’t forget me.” The family is planning a Zoom memorial service in the future; details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucy’s name to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or Jehovah’s Witnesses atjw.org/donate.

The family would like to thank Doug Mathie from Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, N.Y., during this difficult and emotional time for his professional and caring assistance in the cremation services.

