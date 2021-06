The family of Marietta Laura Silvestre of Peconic will host a celebration of her life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Southold High School (outdoors by the gymnasium). All are welcome; bring chairs.

Ms. Silvestre died April 2, 2021, at age 71.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.