Mary Ann “Sug” Heitzig of Cutchogue died peacefully on June 8, 2021, following a brief illness.

Sug was an loyal friend, mother and grandmother. Born on Oct. 20, 1937, in Jerseyville, Ill., to Mary Witt (Fleming) and Cletus Heitzig, Sug made her way to New York City to pursue a career as a professional singer. She had a long successful career singing on Broadway, at Jones Beach Theater and at New York City Opera, from which she retired in 1996. The following year, she moved to Cutchogue, where she passionately embraced all her interests. She found so much joy in her retirement: gardening, growing prized day lilies, singing with local groups, volunteerism, quilting, mahjong and especially being able to help raise her grandson, Nicholas.

She was loved by so many and the family is touched by the outpouring of love and support from her friends.

She is survived by daughters Justine Rydzeski (Frank Dodaro) and Juliet Frodella (Al); grandson Nicholas Frodella; and nieces Sue and Sheila Heitzig. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, David Heitzig; and nephew Steven Heitzig.

At her request she will be cremated and her ashes spread on the farm where she grew up in Jerseyville, Ill. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests donations be made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, where she was active as a volunteer.

