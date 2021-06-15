Former East Marion resident Matthew James Dibble died June 7, 2021, in North Chicago, Ill. He lived at Great Lakes Naval Base in Lake County, Ill. He was 26.

Born Feb. 9, 1995, in West Islip, he was the son of James and Deborah (Burg) Dibble.

Mr. Dibble graduated from Greenport High School. He held a B.S. in psychology from SUNY/Oneonta. He was a seaman in the U.S. Navy, having served for one year.

In high school he was a member of the honor society and an all-league basketball player. He was named to the dean’s list at Oneonta.

His family said he liked basketball, swimming, nature walks, drawing, weight training and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dennise, whom he married on Feb. 23, 2021, and his parents and brother, Gavin, all of East Marion.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a prayer service will be held, with Pastor Garret Johnson officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Matthew Dibble Scholarship Fund for a student at Greenport High School. Send checks to James and Deborah Dibble, 770 Cedar Drive South, East Marion, NY 11939; include “Matthew Dibble Scholarship Fund” in the memo.