McGann-Mercy items to be raffled off, Proposed nail salon raises parking concerns on Love Lane

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Yearbooks, banners, jerseys and more to be raffled off during event at former McGann-Mercy High School gym

Proposed nail salon for Love Lane raises renewed concerns over parking

Column: The buried past eventually reveals itself

Baseball: Demchak, surely not just a pitcher, helps lift Mattituck to win

Girls Cross Country: Two Tuckers have running in their college future

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead police chief looking to fund body cameras in next budget

NORTHFORKER

Everything you need to know about going to the beach on the North Fork in 2021

How to watch this week’s partial eclipse, and other events to watch for in the summer sky

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.