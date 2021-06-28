New Cutchogue East principal discusses priorities post-COVID, Graduates celebrate commencement

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 28.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New Cutchogue East principal discusses priorities post-COVID

Class of 2021 graduates from Southold High School

Mattituck High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation day

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Will EPCAL contamination spread east? Manorville resident says ‘everybody will be affected’

Riverhead Lidl to open on Route 58 Wednesday

Photos: Riverhead High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at Jamesport Farmstead

The prettiest, most summery #northforker photos so far

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.