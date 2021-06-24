New York ends COVID state of emergency, Experts warn tick population on the rise

Governor Andrew Cuomo makes his announcement Wednesday. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 24.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cuomo: New York will end COVID-19 state of emergency Thursday

Beware of ticks this summer as experts say population on the rise

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of June 26

Travel around the North Fork with these new locally inspired bonbons

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57. There’s a chance of rain this evening.