Obituaries

Patricia (Reden) Volinski

By The Suffolk Times

Patricia (Reden) Volinski died June 10, 2021, at the age of 88 years old. She resided in Spring Hill, Fla., with her granddaughter, Shanna Volinski, and great-granddaughter, Mackenzy McDaniel. Patricia was formerly from East Marion, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her husband, John. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Flo Reden; daughters, Dawn Diaz-Rosa and Lori Amarosa; two grandsons, Michael Jimenez and Jimmy Van Brunt; and two great-grandsons, Michael Jimenez III and Sebastian Jimenez.

Services will be private.

This is a paid notice.

