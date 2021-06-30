Patricia (Reden) Volinski died June 10, 2021, at the age of 88 years old. She resided in Spring Hill, Fla., with her granddaughter, Shanna Volinski, and great-granddaughter, Mackenzy McDaniel. Patricia was formerly from East Marion, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her husband, John. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Flo Reden; daughters, Dawn Diaz-Rosa and Lori Amarosa; two grandsons, Michael Jimenez and Jimmy Van Brunt; and two great-grandsons, Michael Jimenez III and Sebastian Jimenez.

Services will be private.

This is a paid notice.