Peter Christopher Berdinka

Peter Christopher Berdinka, age 64, of Montague, Mich., passed away on May 28, 2021, at home.

Peter was born May 27, 1957, in Riverhead to Frank and Joan Berdinka, and was one of seven children.

Growing up in Westhampton, he attended local schools. Upon high school graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, on Okinawa and in Germany. While serving in the military, he met Kelley Emerson. They married and settled in Montague. Together they raised two children, Noah Christopher and Angelique Jean (“Angie”). Peter was employed by Consumers Energy B.C. Cobb power plant until his retirement in 2012.

Upon retiring, Peter fulfilled a lifelong dream of sailing around the world on the Picton Castle, a three-masted sail training ship based in Nova Scotia, serving as a trainee crew member and deckhand.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kelley; his son, Noah; his brother Martin; and his sisters Rita and Paula.

He is survived by his daughter, Angie, of Montague; sisters Maria (James) Raffel of Cut­ch­ogue and Sue (David) Elliston of Brookhaven; his brother Michael (Susan) of Aquebogue; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

A graveside service with military honors was conducted June 5 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. A memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Quiogue is planned for a later date.

Sail on, sailor.

