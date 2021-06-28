Photos: Greenport High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

Greenport graduates celebrate at the end of Sunday’s commencement ceremony. (Credit: Eleanor Labrozzi)

A tradition that started last year returned for the Greenport High School Class of 2021. The graduates celebrated their graduation Sunday with a parade through Greenport Village en route to the high school.

The parade idea came about last year during the pandemic-adjusted celebration and students opted to keep it as an ongoing tradition.

Students arrived in their vehicles from the parade route Sunday morning to begin the ceremony at the high school. Valedictorian Emily McInnis and salutatorian Aidan Crowley both addressed their classmates.

See more photos from the parade and ceremony here:

(Photos by Eleanor Labrozzi)