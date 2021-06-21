Police: Virginia man rescued after sailboat overturned

McCabes Beach in Southold. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

A Virginia man was rescued after his 16-foot sailboat overturned off Kenney’s Beach in Southold Friday evening.

The 61-year-old man was unable to catch up to the boat in the Long Island Sound.

Southold police officer John Crosser spotted the victim from land and he was brought to safety by Bay Constables John Kirincic and Kris Dimon before being transferred to a Southold Fire Department boat and brought to shore at nearby McCabes Beach.

A Suffolk County police helicopter also assisted in the search and rescue, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

The man was checked out at the scene by EMS, but refused further medical treatment.