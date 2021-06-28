Real Estate Transfers: June 24, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 1-7, 2021.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Spina, A, to Schmier, Jeffrey, 356-37 Oakleigh Ave (600-40.1-1-37), (R), $180,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Starke, L Trust to Redfield, Brian, 72 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-62-3-1.2), (R), $425,000

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Carranza, Alex, 77 Mastro Ct, Lot 24 (600-80-2-2.26), (R), $505,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Gonzalez, R & V, to McKechnie, Andrew, 1560 Bridge Ln (1000-85-2-30), (R), $850,500

• Divello Hill Street to Northfork Recycling Prprty, 860 Commerce Dr (1000-95-2-7), (V), $995,000

• JETG LLC to Camey Ochoa, Rubi, 5855 Alvahs Ln (1000-101-2-14), (R), $545,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Considine, Martin, Harvest Pointe Hosme #2 (1000-102.1-1-2), (R), $707,820

• Rimor Development LLC to Baer, Harold, Harvest Pointe, Home #74 (1000-102.1-1-42), (R), $727,900

GREENPORT (11944)

• Panayiotou, P, to Galler, Jonathan, 940 Homestead Way (1000-40-2-20), (R), $800,000

• PHH Mortgage Corp to Sarkis Jr, George, 325 Bridge St (1001-2-2-2), (R), $441,000

• Canale, E, to Matousek, Diane, 152 Central Ave (1001-5-1-14), (R), $1,250,000

• Kenny, K, & White, C, to Lawrence 2012 Trust, Marilyn, 446 Sixth St (1001-6-3-10), (R), $600,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Karsten, R & J, to Hyman, Harvey, 53 Dune Dr (600-2.1-2-53), (R), $680,000

• Tishim, B & D, to Solowitz, David, 242 Manor Ln (600-47-2-6), (R), $725,000

• Mott, M. to Wade, Asjeu, 313 Washington Ave (600-68-3-20), (R), $575,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Cara Properties LLC to Rice, Timothy, 4390 Mill Ln & lot 1.004 (1000-107-5-1.3), (V), $1,100,000

• Martocello, S & I, to Ford, Aaron, 600 Pt Pleasant Rd & 8.002 & 3 (1000-114-1-8.1), (V), $485,000

• O’Connor, A, Trust, et al to Gilgoff, Hugh, 1155 Marlene Ln (1000-144-3-3), (R), $625,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Fields, W & M, to Munson, Helene, 315 Wicks Rd (1000-110-8-23), (R), $702,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Melamud, R, to Eisman, Steven, 18603 Route 25 (1000-17-5-3.2), (R), $2,850,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Inglesias Wexler & Trst to Kim, Yong, 1775 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-5-9.1), (R), $1,825,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Ali, S, to Webber, Nicholas, 2102 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-128), (R), $305,000

• Massoud, K, to Naheed, Tabssum, 3505 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-221), (R), $415,000

• Carr, R & M, to 74 East Ave LLC, 741 East Ave Ext (600-126-2-42), (R), $225,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Castle, J & M, to JDMRA LLC, 34 Country Club Dr (700-1-2-29), (V), $440,000

• Cynar, J, & Napolitano, S, to Hawthorne, Sidney, 5 Peppermill Ln (700-19-2-80.20), (R), $1,345,000

• Richardson, N, to Plump, Andrew, 7 Apple Orchard Ln (700-26-1-1.1), (R), $9,100,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Gorman, E & B Trusts to Giarraputo, Robert, 107 Tuts Ln (600-91-2-13), (R), $496,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Leudesdorf, A & F, to Cosenza, John, 1700 Hyatt Rd (1000-50-1-5), (R), $2,225,000

• Flower Hill Building to Sorell, Peter, 1080 & 1970 Ackerly Pond Ln (1000-69-3-10.8), (V), $800,000

• Lojac, P & F, to McManus, Miles, 705 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-25), (V), $470,000

• Trebilco, S & C, to Gouachon, Arnaud, 7105 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-32.11), (R), $850,000

• Lojac & Menegassi Lojac to Cassaro, David, 2750 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-44.1), (R), $3,034,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kelly Development Corp to Rawdin, Robert, p/o 101 Longview Dr (600-25-3-9.1), (R), $655,500

• Kelly Real Estate Inc to Simmons, Gregory, 95 Long View Dr (600-25-3-9.2), (R), $657,620

• Vosburgh, M & R, to Wiley, Chelsea, 25 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-97), (R), $540,000

• Sayer, D & P, to Carroll, Christine, 86 Creek Rd (600-29-1-16), (R), $575,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)