Schools lifting outdoor mask policies, Lucharitos taking over Mattituck Cinemas concessions

Window decals at Southold Elementary School warn visitors that masks must be worn in the building. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 8.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cuomo: Local schools can now lift mask mandates, but only for outdoor activities

Lucharitos taking over Mattituck Cinemas concessions

A 21st Century experience at a colonial garden in Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Navy publishes survey to gather input on environmental concerns at former Navy/Grumman site

Soaring down Bootleggers Run and more once again as Splish Splash reopens

Four people rescued in Long Island Sound when inflatable raft drifts out to sea

Riverhead Raceway: Two wins in three weeks for Fortin family

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Post-Modern Home on Mattituck Inlet

WEATHER

Expect decreasingly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of heavy rain beginning in the afternoon and evening.