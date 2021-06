Graveside services for Shirley Zuhoski of Cutchogue will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating.

Ms. Zuhoski died April 24, 2021, at the age of 89.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.