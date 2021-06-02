Southold junior returns to baseball diamond despite cancer battle, Officials look to boost cell phone coverage

Dylan Newman, the designated hitter for Southold Tuesday, hits a fly ball to center field. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 2.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Baseball: Southold junior doesn’t let battle with bone cancer keep him off diamond

Residents petition against railroad location in Moores woods

Southold officials look to boost cell phone coverage through new technology

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town considering proposal to move town offices into former Kmart building

Suffolk Theater announces plan to resume operations starting Aug. 27

Heading back to the streets to clean up Riverhead’s litter on June 12

NORTHFORKER

Quads, then quintuplet goats! No kidding

The Secret Life of Weeds

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56 and there’s a chance of evening showers.