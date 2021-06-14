Southold man’s vintage truck to appear on TV show, Polish Hall planning August festival

Southold resident Nick Antonucci’s restored 1960 F-100 on the set of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Old Westbury. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 14.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold man’s vintage truck to appear on Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Polish Hall planning August festival in place of street fair

Indigenous seedlings find a home at Treiber Farms in Peconic

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town plans to formally end state of emergency after 15 months

‘Bittersweet’ day as Andrew McMorris Lodge formally opens at scout camp

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Strawberry picking at Patty’s Berries and Bunches

Hidden North Fork: The shop where pastry chefs earn their chops

WEATHER

Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.