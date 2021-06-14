Southold man’s vintage truck to appear on TV show, Polish Hall planning August festival
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 14.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold man’s vintage truck to appear on Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Polish Hall planning August festival in place of street fair
Indigenous seedlings find a home at Treiber Farms in Peconic
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town plans to formally end state of emergency after 15 months
‘Bittersweet’ day as Andrew McMorris Lodge formally opens at scout camp
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Strawberry picking at Patty’s Berries and Bunches
Hidden North Fork: The shop where pastry chefs earn their chops
WEATHER
Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.